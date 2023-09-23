Sun Belt foes square off when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. Southern Miss is favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 48.5 in this game.

With 18.7 points per game (18th-worst) and 33.7 points allowed per game on defense (17th-worst), Southern Miss has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year. Arkansas State has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking third-worst in points (11.3 per game) and eighth-worst in points surrendered (39 per game).

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Centennial Bank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Southern Miss -6.5 -105 -115 48.5 -115 -105 -250 +200

Week 4 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

In Southern Miss' two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Southern Miss has not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

Southern Miss has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The Golden Eagles have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has compiled 598 yards (199.3 ypg) on 51-of-95 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Rodrigues Clark has racked up 157 yards on 29 carries while finding the end zone one time.

This season, Frank Gore Jr. has carried the ball 30 times for 76 yards (25.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jakarius Caston has hauled in nine catches for 181 yards (60.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Latreal Jones has grabbed 10 passes while averaging 38 yards per game.

Tiaquelin Mims has been the target of 11 passes and hauled in six receptions for 70 yards, an average of 23.3 yards per contest.

Josh Ratcliff has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has one TFL and nine tackles.

So far Jay Stanley leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has totaled 19 tackles and two interceptions this season.

