Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
A pair of Sun Belt teams meet when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Golden Eagles are favored by 7 points. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State matchup.
Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Miss (-7)
|48.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Southern Miss (-6.5)
|48.5
|-280
|+225
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Southern Miss has not won against the spread this season in two games with a spread.
- Arkansas State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 7 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
