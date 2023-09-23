The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt opponents.

Southern Miss has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 11th-worst with 300.3 yards per contest. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 78th in the FBS (364.7 yards allowed per game). Arkansas State has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks third-worst in points per game (11.3) this season and seventh-worst in points surrendered per game (39).

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Southern Miss Arkansas State 300.3 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.7 (116th) 364.7 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.3 (107th) 91.3 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.3 (73rd) 209 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.3 (121st) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (128th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has compiled 598 yards (199.3 ypg) on 51-of-95 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Rodrigues Clark has 157 rushing yards on 29 carries with one touchdown.

Frank Gore Jr. has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 76 yards (25.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Jakarius Caston has hauled in nine receptions for 181 yards (60.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Latreal Jones has hauled in 10 passes while averaging 38 yards per game.

Tiaquelin Mims has a total of 70 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six throws.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

J.T. Shrout leads Arkansas State with 227 yards on 24-of-51 passing with zero touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quez Cross, has carried the ball 28 times for 231 yards (77 per game) with two touchdowns.

Zak Wallace has racked up 100 yards on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Courtney Jackson paces his squad with 105 receiving yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Corey Rucker has put up an 85-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 20 targets.

Reagan Ealy has racked up 63 reciving yards (21 ypg) this season.

