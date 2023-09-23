Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Game – Saturday, September 23
Sun Belt foes will clash when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Southern Miss 28, Arkansas State 27
- Southern Miss is the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
- The Golden Eagles have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.
- Arkansas State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Red Wolves are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.
- The Golden Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Arkansas State (+6.5)
- Southern Miss is winless against the spread this season.
- Entering play this week, Arkansas State has one victory against the spread this season.
- The Red Wolves have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points once this season.
- This season, Arkansas State has played one game with a combined score higher than 47.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 30 points per game, 17.5 points fewer than the point total of 47.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Southern Miss
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.5
|47.5
|53.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35
|28
|42
|ATS Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
Arkansas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.2
|52.5
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|40.7
|37.5
|47
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
