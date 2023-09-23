A pair of SEC teams meet when the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) take on the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are favored by 7 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-7) 55.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-7) 55.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Ole Miss has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

Alabama has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 To Win the SEC +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

