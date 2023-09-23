Ole Miss vs. Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
A pair of SEC teams meet when the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) take on the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are favored by 7 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup.
Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Ole Miss vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7)
|55.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-7)
|55.5
|-265
|+215
Week 4 Odds
Ole Miss vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.
- Alabama has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|To Win the SEC
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
