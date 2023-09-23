The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) meet a familiar opponent when they host the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in an SEC showdown.

Alabama ranks 83rd in total offense (367.7 yards per game) and 47th in total defense (309.7 yards allowed per game) this season. Ole Miss' defense ranks 36th in the FBS with 16.7 points surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks fourth-best by piling up 52.7 points per contest.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Ole Miss Alabama 526.7 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.7 (89th) 350.3 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.7 (45th) 177 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.7 (56th) 349.7 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196 (100th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (67th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 852 yards (284 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 213 yards (71 ypg) on 32 carries with two touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has racked up 145 yards (on 44 carries) with four touchdowns, while also grabbing seven passes for 70 yards.

Jordan Watkins leads his team with 290 receiving yards on 15 receptions with one touchdown.

Dayton Wade has collected 215 receiving yards (71.7 yards per game) on 11 receptions.

Tre Harris has racked up 188 reciving yards (62.7 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has compiled 449 yards (149.7 ypg) on 27-of-45 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 92 rushing yards (30.7 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Roydell Williams has 177 rushing yards on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Jase McClellan has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 158 yards (52.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Bond's 152 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 18 times and has collected 10 catches and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has put together a 127-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in six passes on nine targets.

Amari Niblack has been the target of seven passes and hauled in four receptions for 94 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

