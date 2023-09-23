The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The point total is 47.5 for the game.

South Carolina is averaging 26.0 points per game offensively this year (82nd in the FBS), and is allowing 25.3 points per game (81st) on defense. In terms of points scored Mississippi State ranks 61st in the FBS (31.0 points per game), and it is 75th defensively (24.0 points allowed per contest).

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

South Carolina vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Carolina -6.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Week 4 SEC Betting Trends

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

One of Mississippi State's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Mississippi State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Mississippi State is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has put up 492 passing yards, or 164.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.5% of his passes and has recorded five touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Jo'Quavious Marks' team-high 325 rushing yards have come on 51 carries, with three touchdowns. He also leads the team with 90 receiving yards (30.0 per game) on nine catches.

Michael Wright has taken seven carries and totaled 97 yards.

Lideatrick Griffin has registered 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 132 (44.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has two touchdowns.

Creed Whittemore's five targets have resulted in four receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Nathaniel Watson has 2.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 1.0 TFL, 21 tackles, and one interception.

So far Jett Johnson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has collected 21 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions this season.

