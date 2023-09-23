Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
A pair of SEC teams meet when the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the South Carolina vs. Mississippi State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-6.5)
|49.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-6.5)
|49.5
|-265
|+215
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
- BYU vs Kansas
- UCLA vs Utah
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Florida State vs Clemson
- NC State vs Virginia
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- SMU vs TCU
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Mississippi State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- South Carolina has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
- The Gamecocks have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|To Win the SEC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.