SEC foes match up when the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, South Carolina ranks 82nd in the FBS with 26 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 81st in points allowed (406 points allowed per contest). In terms of total yards, Mississippi State ranks 98th in the FBS (344.3 total yards per game) and 100th on the other side of the ball (389.7 total yards allowed per contest).

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on SEC Network, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Mississippi State South Carolina 344.3 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.3 (67th) 389.7 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406 (96th) 179 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 53 (129th) 165.3 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.3 (8th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers leads Mississippi State with 492 yards on 44-of-74 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 325 yards (108.3 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his nine receptions this season are good for 90 yards.

Michael Wright has been given seven carries and totaled 97 yards.

Lideatrick Griffin has hauled in 132 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Creed Whittemore has racked up 59 reciving yards (19.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 954 yards (318 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 71.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Dakereon Joyner has racked up 75 yards on 28 carries while finding paydirt three times. He's also caught 10 passes for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

This season, Mario Anderson has carried the ball eight times for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Xavier Legette's leads his squad with 367 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 27 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Eddie Lewis has caught seven passes for 112 yards (37.3 yards per game) this year.

O'Mega Blake has compiled six receptions for 93 yards, an average of 31 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Carolina or Mississippi State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.