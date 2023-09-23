In a Week 4 schedule that includes a lot of exciting contests, fans from Mississippi should tune in to see the Ole Miss Rebels versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.

College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. North Carolina Central Eagles

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-7)

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Alcorn State Braves

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Jack Spinks Stadium TV Channel: Braves All-Access

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Arkansas State Red Wolves

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Centennial Bank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Southern Miss (-6.5)

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Jackson State Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Carolina (-5.5)

