The Jackson State Tigers (2-2) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.

Jackson State is putting up 27.0 points per game on offense (50th in the FCS), and ranks 82nd on the other side of the ball with 31.5 points allowed per game. With 17.3 points per game on offense, Bethune-Cookman ranks 88th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 98th, allowing 36.7 points per contest.

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics

Jackson State Bethune-Cookman 300.5 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.3 (109th) 310.5 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.0 (79th) 82.0 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 70.0 (118th) 218.5 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.3 (108th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (4th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has racked up 652 yards (163.0 ypg) on 52-of-78 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Irvin Mulligan, has carried the ball 41 times for 230 yards (57.5 per game), scoring three times.

Ahmad Miller has racked up 98 yards on 13 carries.

Rico Powers Jr.'s 233 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has collected 10 receptions and one touchdown.

Isaiah Spencer has grabbed 12 passes while averaging 29.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Duke Miller's 11 grabs have turned into 107 yards.

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has recored 267 passing yards, or 89.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 76.3% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Jouvensly Bazil has rushed 17 times for 100 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jaiden Bivens has been given four carries and totaled 41 yards.

Daveno Ellington has totaled 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 95 (31.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times.

Jaewan Boyd has put up an 84-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on eight targets.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has racked up 55 reciving yards (18.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

