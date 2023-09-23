The Alcorn State Braves (1-2) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.

Alcorn State ranks 23rd-worst in scoring offense (13.7 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 58th with 27.0 points allowed per contest. Prairie View A&M ranks 86th in points per game (17.7), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking second-worst in the FCS with 49.3 points allowed per contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on Braves All-Access.

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Braves All-Access

Braves All-Access City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Alcorn State Prairie View A&M 264.0 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.3 (44th) 375.0 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 484.0 (119th) 185.3 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.0 (25th) 78.7 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.3 (73rd) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has 195 yards passing for Alcorn State, completing 62.2% of his passes this season.

Jarveon Howard has racked up 208 yards on 46 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Tyler Macon has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 124 yards (41.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers' leads his squad with 79 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four receptions (out of four targets).

Tevarrius Adams has reeled in four passes while averaging 12.3 yards per game.

Monterio Hunt's two catches are good enough for 32 yards.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has thrown for 516 yards on 54.9% passing while recording two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine has rushed for 221 yards on 43 carries so far this year.

Caleb Johnson has piled up 32 carries and totaled 165 yards with one touchdown.

Brian Jenkins Jr. paces his team with 143 receiving yards on eight receptions.

Jahquan Bloomfield has put up a 98-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught four passes on four targets.

Shemar Savage has racked up 84 reciving yards (28.0 ypg) this season.

