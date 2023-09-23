How to Watch the Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
The Alcorn State Braves (1-2) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.
Alcorn State ranks 23rd-worst in scoring offense (13.7 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 58th with 27.0 points allowed per contest. Prairie View A&M ranks 86th in points per game (17.7), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking second-worst in the FCS with 49.3 points allowed per contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on Braves All-Access.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Braves All-Access
- City: Fayette, Mississippi
- Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 4 Games
- UCLA vs Utah
- Arkansas vs LSU
- Oregon State vs Washington State
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- Florida State vs Clemson
- BYU vs Kansas
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- NC State vs Virginia
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- SMU vs TCU
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Air Force vs San Jose State
Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics
|Alcorn State
|Prairie View A&M
|264.0 (99th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|381.3 (44th)
|375.0 (77th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|484.0 (119th)
|185.3 (27th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|191.0 (25th)
|78.7 (126th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|190.3 (73rd)
|2 (81st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|1 (32nd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (32nd)
Alcorn State Stats Leaders
- Aaron Allen has 195 yards passing for Alcorn State, completing 62.2% of his passes this season.
- Jarveon Howard has racked up 208 yards on 46 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.
- Tyler Macon has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 124 yards (41.3 per game) with one touchdown.
- Malik Rodgers' leads his squad with 79 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four receptions (out of four targets).
- Tevarrius Adams has reeled in four passes while averaging 12.3 yards per game.
- Monterio Hunt's two catches are good enough for 32 yards.
Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders
- Trazon Connley has thrown for 516 yards on 54.9% passing while recording two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.
- Ahmad Antoine has rushed for 221 yards on 43 carries so far this year.
- Caleb Johnson has piled up 32 carries and totaled 165 yards with one touchdown.
- Brian Jenkins Jr. paces his team with 143 receiving yards on eight receptions.
- Jahquan Bloomfield has put up a 98-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught four passes on four targets.
- Shemar Savage has racked up 84 reciving yards (28.0 ypg) this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed Alcorn State or Prairie View A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.