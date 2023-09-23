The Alcorn State Braves (1-2) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.

Alcorn State ranks 23rd-worst in scoring offense (13.7 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 58th with 27.0 points allowed per contest. Prairie View A&M ranks 86th in points per game (17.7), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking second-worst in the FCS with 49.3 points allowed per contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on Braves All-Access.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Braves All-Access
  • City: Fayette, Mississippi
  • Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Alcorn State Prairie View A&M
264.0 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.3 (44th)
375.0 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 484.0 (119th)
185.3 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.0 (25th)
78.7 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.3 (73rd)
2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st)
1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

  • Aaron Allen has 195 yards passing for Alcorn State, completing 62.2% of his passes this season.
  • Jarveon Howard has racked up 208 yards on 46 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.
  • Tyler Macon has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 124 yards (41.3 per game) with one touchdown.
  • Malik Rodgers' leads his squad with 79 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four receptions (out of four targets).
  • Tevarrius Adams has reeled in four passes while averaging 12.3 yards per game.
  • Monterio Hunt's two catches are good enough for 32 yards.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

  • Trazon Connley has thrown for 516 yards on 54.9% passing while recording two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.
  • Ahmad Antoine has rushed for 221 yards on 43 carries so far this year.
  • Caleb Johnson has piled up 32 carries and totaled 165 yards with one touchdown.
  • Brian Jenkins Jr. paces his team with 143 receiving yards on eight receptions.
  • Jahquan Bloomfield has put up a 98-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught four passes on four targets.
  • Shemar Savage has racked up 84 reciving yards (28.0 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alcorn State or Prairie View A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.