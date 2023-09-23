According to our computer projection model, the Alcorn State Braves will beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers when the two teams match up at Jack Spinks Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alcorn State (-9.4) 50.0 Alcorn State 30, Prairie View A&M 20

Week 4 SWAC Predictions

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, games featuring Braves hit the over just twice.

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers won six games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.

A total of five of Panthers games last season hit the over.

Braves vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alcorn State 13.7 27.0 17.0 3.0 12.0 39.0 Prairie View A&M 17.7 49.3 16.0 45.0 18.5 51.5

