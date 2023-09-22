If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Warren County, Mississippi, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Warren County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Warren Central High School at Madison Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22

6:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Yazoo County High School at Vicksburg High School