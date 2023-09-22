Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Union County, Mississippi this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Walnut High School at Myrtle Attendance Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Myrtle, MS

Myrtle, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

New Albany High School at Pontotoc High School