As of September 22 the New Orleans Saints' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2800, rank them 10th in the league.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans covered six times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Saints and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by allowing only 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

At home last year, the Saints were 4-5. Away, they were 3-5.

When the underdog, New Orleans had only two victories (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.

The Saints won just twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC overall.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his throws, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year.

Jamaal Williams rushed for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games for the Lions last season.

In 16 games a season ago, Taysom Hill passed for 240 yards (15.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.4%.

In the passing game, Chris Olave scored four TDs, catching 72 balls for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Demario Davis amassed 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +6600 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +25000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +10000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +75000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +25000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +4000 13 December 3 Lions - +2800 14 December 10 Panthers - +25000 15 December 17 Giants - +10000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +4000

