The field is dwindling at the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023, with Katerina Siniakova getting ready for a quarterfinal against Nadia Podoroska. Siniakova has the third-best odds (+650) to be crowned champion at Ningbo Tennis Center.

Siniakova at the 2023 WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 23-30

September 23-30 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Siniakova's Next Match

Siniakova will meet Podoroska in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 AM ET, after getting past Sorana Cirstea in the previous round 6-3, 7-5.

Siniakova currently has odds of -225 to win her next match against Podoroska.

Siniakova Stats

Siniakova is coming off a 6-3, 7-5 win over No. 26-ranked Cirstea in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In 18 tournaments over the past year, Siniakova has won one title, and her overall record is 15-17.

In 14 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Siniakova has gone 9-14.

Siniakova has played 21.3 games per match in her 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In her 23 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Siniakova has averaged 21.7 games.

Over the past year, Siniakova has been victorious in 39.7% of her return games and 62.1% of her service games.

Siniakova has won 38.8% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 59.9% of her service games during that timeframe.

