Looking for how to watch high school football games in Calhoun County, Mississippi this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calhoun County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Calhoun City High School at East Webster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Maben, MS

Maben, MS Conference: 2A Region 4

2A Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bruce High School at Nanih Waiya High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Louisville, MS

Louisville, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at Russell Christian Academy