The Atlanta Braves (97-55) and Washington Nationals (68-85) clash in NL East action, on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (7-1) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-6) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (7-1, 2.64 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-6, 4.41 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

Fried (7-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 2.64 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .250.

He has earned a quality start six times in 13 starts this season.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Max Fried vs. Nationals

The Nationals are batting .253 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .395 (22nd in the league) with 143 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Nationals one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-12 with a double and an RBI in 3 1/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

The Nationals will send Irvin (3-6) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.

In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.41, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.

Irvin is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the year in this game.

Irvin has 15 starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.