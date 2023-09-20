Ronald Acuna Jr. and Kyle Schwarber are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, who meet on Wednesday at Truist Park, at 12:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 291 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, putting up 579 extra-base hits.

The Braves have an MLB-high .275 batting average.

Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (875 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

The Braves average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.289).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (12-4) to the mound to make his 30th start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 167 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Elder is trying to collect his 17th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Elder will look to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In six of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Away Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 9/17/2023 Marlins L 16-2 Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies L 7-1 Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies W 9-3 Home Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies - Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals - Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals - Away Charlie Morton Trevor Williams 9/23/2023 Nationals - Away Kyle Wright Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals - Away Max Fried Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele

