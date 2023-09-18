There are 15 matches on tap today in the Chengdu Open, across four different tournament rounds, with No. 29-ranked Alexander Bublik against No. 64 Marcos Giron looking like the top matchup.

Chengdu Open Info

  • Tournament: Chengdu Open
  • Date: September 19
  • TV Channel:
  • Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
  • Location: Chengdu, China
  • Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the Chengdu Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank
Alexander Zverev +185 1st
Lorenzo Musetti +650 2nd
Grigor Dimitrov +700 3rd
Daniel Evans +700 3rd
Emil Ruusuvuori +1200 5th
Miomir Kecmanovic +1400 6th
Alexander Bublik +1400 6th
Brandon Nakashima +1400 6th
Roman Safiullin +2000 9th
Jordan Thompson +2200 10th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Linang Xiao vs. Benjamin Lock Qualification Round 1 12:10 AM ET Lock (-185) Xiao (+135)
Pavel Kotov vs. Rubin Statham Qualification Round 1 1:40 AM ET Kotov (-650) Statham (+375)
Rio Noguchi vs. Hiroki Moriya Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:20 AM ET Noguchi (-150) Moriya (+110)
Nick Chappell vs. Philip Sekulic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:25 AM ET Sekulic (-135) Chappell (+100)
Evgeny Donskoy vs. Egor Gerasimov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 AM ET Donskoy (-275) Gerasimov (+200)
Pavel Kotov vs. Omar Jasika Qualifying Qualification Final 10:00 PM ET - -
Li Tu vs. Alibek Kachmazov Qualifying Qualification Final 10:00 PM ET - -
Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Nakashima (-150) Safiullin (+115)
Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Lajovic (-150) Bergs (+115)
Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Purcell (-135) Thompson (+105)
Taro Daniel vs. Aleksandar Vukic Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Daniel (-145) Vukic (+110)
Jie Cui vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Varillas (-800) Cui (+500)
Tao Mu vs. Corentin Moutet Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Moutet (-1600) Mu (+775)
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Ruusuvuori (-225) Rinderknech (+175)
Alexander Bublik vs. Marcos Giron Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Bublik (-155) Giron (+120)

