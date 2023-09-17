At +3000 as of September 17, the New Orleans Saints aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans compiled a 6-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Saints games.

On the defensive side of the ball, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by giving up just 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

The Saints went 4-5 at home last season and 3-5 on the road.

New Orleans posted four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his throws, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games with the Raiders last year.

On the ground for the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

In 16 games a season ago, Taysom Hill threw for 240 yards (15.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.4%.

Chris Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Demario Davis helped set the tone with one interception to go with 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +20000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +12500 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +40000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +25000 9 November 5 Bears - +12500 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +5000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +20000 15 December 17 Giants - +8000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +10000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +12500 18 January 7 Falcons - +5000

Odds are current as of September 17 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.