Today's MLB slate has lots in store. Among those games is the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80) play the New York Yankees (76-73)

The Yankees will hit the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.272 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.272 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 65 RBI)

NYY Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -121 +101 8.5

The Baltimore Orioles (92-56) host the Tampa Bay Rays (92-58)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 71 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 71 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 20 HR, 73 RBI)

BAL Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -123 +104 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (82-67) host the Boston Red Sox (74-75)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 24 HR, 90 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 24 HR, 90 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.272 AVG, 32 HR, 97 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -139 +118 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (71-78) take on the Texas Rangers (82-66)

The Rangers will take to the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 23 HR, 76 RBI)

José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 23 HR, 76 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 89 RBI)

The Miami Marlins (77-72) play host to the Atlanta Braves (96-52)

The Braves will take to the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.351 AVG, 10 HR, 67 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.351 AVG, 10 HR, 67 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 37 HR, 98 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -144 +122 8.5

The New York Mets (68-80) take on the Cincinnati Reds (78-72)

The Reds will take to the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.225 AVG, 45 HR, 112 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.225 AVG, 45 HR, 112 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.265 AVG, 22 HR, 81 RBI)

NYM Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -135 +114 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (57-92) take on the Minnesota Twins (78-71)

The Twins will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.262 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI)

Luis Robert (.262 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.231 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -154 +131 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (84-64) take on the Washington Nationals (65-84)

The Nationals will take to the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.273 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)

MIL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -275 +223 8

The Kansas City Royals (48-101) play the Houston Astros (83-66)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.280 AVG, 29 HR, 90 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.280 AVG, 29 HR, 90 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.283 AVG, 27 HR, 105 RBI)

HOU Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -246 +200 9.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (65-83) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (81-67)

The Phillies will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 90 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 90 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 44 HR, 97 RBI)

PHI Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -130 +110 9

The Colorado Rockies (56-92) play host to the San Francisco Giants (75-74)

The Giants will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.245 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.245 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.288 AVG, 22 HR, 56 RBI)

SF Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -164 +139 12

The Los Angeles Angels (68-81) face the Detroit Tigers (69-79)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.255 AVG, 21 HR, 70 RBI)

Brandon Drury (.255 AVG, 21 HR, 70 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.236 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

DET Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -141 +119 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (46-102) play the San Diego Padres (71-78)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 30 HR, 92 RBI)

SD Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -163 +138 9

The Seattle Mariners (81-67) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (90-57)

The Dodgers will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.290 AVG, 30 HR, 99 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.290 AVG, 30 HR, 99 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.310 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)

The Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) play host to the Chicago Cubs (78-71)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 69 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 69 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.313 AVG, 25 HR, 91 RBI)

CHC Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -118 -101 9

