Dolphins vs. Patriots Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 2
The Miami Dolphins (1-0) are listed as 3-point favorites when they visit the New England Patriots (0-1) in an AFC East matchup on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 46.5 has been set.
The betting trends and insights for the Dolphins can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Patriots. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Patriots as they prepare for this matchup against the Dolphins.
Dolphins vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dolphins (-3)
|46.5
|-160
|+135
BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Dolphins (-3)
|47
|-148
|+124
DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Dolphins (-3)
|46.5
|-152
|+128
FanDuel
Miami vs. New England Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: NBC
Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Insights
- Miami's record against the spread last season was 9-8-0.
- The Dolphins' ATS record as 3-point favorites or greater was 5-5 last year.
- Last season, eight of Miami's 17 games went over the point total.
- New England's record against the spread last year was 7-8-1.
- The Patriots were an underdog by 3 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- There were eight New England games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.
