Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (96-52) into a matchup with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (77-72) at LoanDepot park, on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Acuna is at .337, the fourth-best average in the league, while Arraez ranks first at .351.

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (14-11, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (9-9, 3.99 ERA).

Braves vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (14-11, 3.42 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (9-9, 3.99 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (14-11) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.42 and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .243 in 28 games this season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Morton has made 24 starts of five or more innings in 28 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Charlie Morton vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 613 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 153 home runs, 23rd in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 7-for-44 with a double, a home run and an RBI in 12 2/3 innings this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 30th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.99 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.

Luzardo is trying to collect his 16th quality start of the year in this outing.

Luzardo is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.99), 34th in WHIP (1.260), and eighth in K/9 (10.4).

Jesús Luzardo vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.503) and ranks first in home runs hit (287) in all of MLB. They have a collective .275 batting average, and are first in the league with 1404 total hits and first in MLB action scoring 863 runs.

Head-to-head against the Braves this season, Luzardo has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out five.

