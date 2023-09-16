The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) are double-digit, 13-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Tulane Green Wave (1-1). The over/under is 49.5 in this game.

Tulane is putting up 28.5 points per game on offense this year (75th in the FBS), and is giving up 27 points per game (89th) on defense. With 349.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Southern Miss ranks 93rd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 96th, giving up 390 total yards per game.

Southern Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

M.M. Roberts Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Tulane vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -13 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -500 +375

Week 3 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Frank Gore Jr. compiled 1,382 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

In addition to the numbers he generated in the running game, Gore had 20 grabs (on 27 targets) for 221 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 13 games, Jason Brownlee was targeted 115 times, leading to 55 catches, 891 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston was an important part of the offense last season, tallying 31 receptions for 446 yards and five touchdowns.

To go along with 1,163 passing yards (89.5 yards per game), Zach Wilcke threw for nine touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.4%.

With 4.5 sacks to go with four TFL and 72 tackles in 13 games, Daylen Gill was a key player on defense.

With five interceptions to go with 47 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 13 games, Jay Stanley was a big player on defense last season.

Santrell Latham helped on defense with 68 tackles, four TFL, and four sacks in 13 games.

With one TFL, 71 tackles, and three interceptions, Malik Shorts made a big impact on D.

