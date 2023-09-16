As of September 16 the New Orleans Saints' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3000, put them 13th in the NFL.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Saints games.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this season (333.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints went 4-5 at home last season and 3-5 on the road.

New Orleans posted four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and was victorious twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year.

On the ground with the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

In 16 games a season ago, Taysom Hill threw for 240 yards (15.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.4%.

In the passing game, Chris Olave scored four TDs, catching 72 balls for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game).

Demario Davis recorded one interception to go with 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +20000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +12500 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +40000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +25000 9 November 5 Bears - +12500 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +5000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +20000 15 December 17 Giants - +8000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +10000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +12500 18 January 7 Falcons - +5000

Odds are current as of September 16 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.