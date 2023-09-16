The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 18.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 3 Odds

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Ole Miss has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.

Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

