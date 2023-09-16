The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Ole Miss has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (55 points per game) and 24th-best in scoring defense (13.5 points allowed per game). Georgia Tech's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks ninth-best in the FBS with 533 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 382.5 total yards per game, which ranks 90th.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Ole Miss Georgia Tech 515 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 533 (23rd) 288.5 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.5 (80th) 116 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.5 (21st) 399 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.5 (19th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has been a dual threat for Ole Miss so far this season. He has 601 passing yards, completing 70% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 77 yards (38.5 ypg) on 18 carries.

Quinshon Judkins has carried the ball 31 times for a team-high 108 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on five catches for 43 yards (21.5 per game).

Tre Harris' 188 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 10 times and has collected eight catches and five touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has put up a 171-yard season so far, reeling in 11 passes on 13 targets.

Dayton Wade has a total of 129 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight passes.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 603 yards (301.5 yards per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 53 yards .

Jamal Haynes is his team's leading rusher with 20 carries for 164 yards, or 82 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Haynes has also chipped in with six catches for 58 yards.

Trevion Cooley has piled up 145 yards (on 19 attempts) with three touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Malik Rutherford has collected 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 145 (72.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 13 times.

Chase Lane has put up a 105-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on eight targets.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s eight targets have resulted in five grabs for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

