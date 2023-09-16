Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets go head to head at 7:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Rebels. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Georgia Tech (+17.5)
|Over (63)
|Ole Miss 40, Georgia Tech 25
Week 3 SEC Predictions
- UL Monroe vs Texas A&M
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- Kansas State vs Missouri
- Alabama vs South Florida
- LSU vs Mississippi State
Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rebels a 90.9% chance to win.
- The Rebels have won once against the spread this year.
- The point total average for Ole Miss games this season is 63.5, 0.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yellow Jackets have a 13.8% chance to win.
- The Yellow Jackets are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- Out of Yellow Jackets one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).
- The average point total for the Georgia Tech this season is 13.5 points lower than this game's over/under.
Rebels vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Ole Miss
|55
|13.5
|73
|7
|37
|20
|Georgia Tech
|41
|26
|48
|13
|--
|--
