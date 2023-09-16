SEC play features the No. 14 LSU Tigers (1-1) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Tigers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the LSU vs. Mississippi State matchup.

Mississippi State vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mississippi State vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Mississippi State vs. LSU Betting Trends

Mississippi State has won one game against the spread this season.

LSU has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.

Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.