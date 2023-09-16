The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) are 9.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup against the No. 14 LSU Tigers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. An over/under of 54.5 is set in the contest.

Offensively, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FBS by putting up 541 yards per game. The defense ranks 102nd (407 yards allowed per game). With 416 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Mississippi State ranks 57th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 54th, giving up 319.5 total yards per game.

Mississippi State vs. LSU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: ESPN

LSU vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -9.5 -115 -105 54.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

To go along with his 3,963 passing yards and 67.9% completion percentage last year, Will Rogers threw for 35 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

As part of the running game, Jo'Quavious Marks rushed for 582 yards and nine touchdowns on 5.2 YPC.

Marks had 48 catches (3.7 per game) for 288 yards (22.2 per game) and zero TDs.

Last season Rara Thomas caught 44 balls on 69 targets for 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dillon Johnson amassed 499 yards on the ground (38.4 per game) with three touchdowns in 13 games.

The pass-catching skills of Johnson led to 47 receptions (on 55 targets) for 274 yards and zero touchdowns.

With six sacks to go with seven TFL, 90 tackles, and one interception in 13 games, Nathaniel Watson was an important player on defense.

On defense, Jett Johnson amassed two sacks to go with five TFL and 75 tackles.

Tyrus Wheat compiled one interception to go along with 39 tackles, seven TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended in 13 games.

With two sacks to go along with three TFL, 38 tackles, and one interception, Collin Duncan made a big difference on D.

