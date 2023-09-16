The Texas State Bobcats (1-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Jackson State Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Texas State ranks 79th in the FBS with 27.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 81st in points allowed (448.0 points allowed per contest). Jackson State has been thriving on defense, giving up only 186.0 total yards per game (11th-best). On offense, it ranks 96th by compiling 267.3 total yards per game.

Jackson State vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jackson State vs. Texas State Key Statistics

Jackson State Texas State 267.3 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.5 (103rd) 186.0 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448.0 (104th) 70.0 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 87.0 (115th) 197.3 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.5 (54th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has 443 passing yards, or 147.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.2% of his passes and has tossed three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Irvin Mulligan is his team's leading rusher with 29 carries for 186 yards, or 62.0 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Zy McDonald has racked up 10 carries and totaled 45 yards.

Rico Powers Jr. has hauled in 214 receiving yards on eight receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Isaiah Spencer has nine receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 89 yards (29.7 yards per game) this year.

Andre Hunt's four targets have resulted in four catches for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has racked up 509 yards (254.5 ypg) on 38-of-60 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has 106 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown.

Calvin Hill has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 70 yards (35.0 per game).

Kole Wilson's 134 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has registered nine receptions.

Joey Hobert has grabbed seven passes while averaging 55.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Ashtyn Hawkins has a total of 99 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight throws.

