Alcorn State vs. McNeese Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 16, when the McNeese Cowboys and Alcorn State Braves match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Cowboys. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Alcorn State vs. McNeese Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|McNeese (-4.2)
|67.0
|McNeese 36, Alcorn State 31
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)
- The Braves compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.
- Braves games went over the point total just twice last season.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
McNeese Betting Info (2022)
- The Cowboys went 3-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last year, three Cowboys games hit the over.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alcorn State
|12.0
|39.0
|--
|--
|12.0
|39.0
|McNeese
|20.5
|50.5
|34.0
|52.0
|7.0
|49.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.