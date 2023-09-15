High school football action in Washington County, Mississippi is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Greenville/Weston High School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Ruleville, MS

Ruleville, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

O'Bannon High School at Coahoma County High School