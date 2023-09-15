Mississippi High School Football Live Streams in Sunflower County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunflower County, Mississippi has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sunflower County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Greenville/Weston High School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ruleville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center Hill High School at Gentry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Indianola, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
