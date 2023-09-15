Mississippi High School Football Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Lee County, Mississippi and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Noxubee High School at Shannon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Shannon, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tupelo High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Oxford, MS
- Conference: 6A Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.