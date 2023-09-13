Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Saints at the moment have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of six Saints games last season went over the point total.
- On defense, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).
- At home last season, the Saints were 4-5. On the road, they were 3-5.
- New Orleans had four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.
Saints Impact Players
- Derek Carr had 24 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).
- Jamaal Williams rushed for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games with the Lions last season.
- Taysom Hill passed for 240 yards (15.0 per game), completing 68.4% of his passes, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in 16 games a season ago.
- Chris Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.
- Demario Davis totaled one interception to go with 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
Saints Player Futures
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|W 16-15
|+10000
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|-
|+20000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+25000
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+20000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
