The New Orleans Saints have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 12.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans put together a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

Saints games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this year (333.8 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Saints were 4-5. Away, they were 3-5.

As the underdog, New Orleans picked up just two wins (2-8) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-2.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr threw for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games with the Raiders last year.

On the ground for the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

Taysom Hill threw for 240 yards (15.0 per game), completing 68.4% of his throws, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Chris Olave scored four TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game).

Demario Davis registered one interception to go with 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +15000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +30000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +12500 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +5000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +15000 15 December 17 Giants - +8000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +6600 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +15000 18 January 7 Falcons - +5000

Odds are current as of September 12 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.