Ozzie Albies vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.326 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 22 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 39 walks while batting .266.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Albies has had a hit in 89 of 130 games this season (68.5%), including multiple hits 36 times (27.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 27 games this year (20.8%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.2% of his games this season, Albies has driven in at least one run. In 26 of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 51.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.8%.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|67
|.235
|AVG
|.294
|.290
|OBP
|.352
|.433
|SLG
|.546
|23
|XBH
|32
|11
|HR
|18
|40
|RBI
|53
|45/18
|K/BB
|50/21
|3
|SB
|9
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lorenzen (8-9 with a 3.95 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 31-year-old's 3.95 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
