Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .769 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on September 11 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a walk) against the Pirates.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (149) this season while batting .277 with 76 extra-base hits.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Olson is batting .611 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Olson has picked up a hit in 97 of 142 games this year, with multiple hits 42 times.

He has hit a home run in 41 games this season (28.9%), homering in 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 46.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 22.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 15 contests.

He has scored in 84 games this season (59.2%), including 25 multi-run games (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Phillies

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 70 .298 AVG .257 .402 OBP .366 .660 SLG .548 41 XBH 35 27 HR 21 65 RBI 56 72/45 K/BB 81/46 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings