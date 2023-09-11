Marcell Ozuna vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .268 with 23 doubles, 33 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 89 of 127 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.6% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.0% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 44.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.287
|AVG
|.248
|.358
|OBP
|.321
|.582
|SLG
|.478
|32
|XBH
|24
|19
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|57/27
|K/BB
|60/24
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.95 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.95 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 46th.
