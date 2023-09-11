On Monday, September 11, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (94-49) visit Kyle Schwarber's Philadelphia Phillies (78-65) at Citizens Bank Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +105. A 10-run total has been listed for this contest.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Wright - ATL (0-1, 5.79 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - PHI (8-9, 3.95 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 129 times this season and won 86, or 66.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 79-37 (68.1%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Phillies have won in 18, or 43.9%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Phillies have a win-loss record of 13-13 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+150) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.