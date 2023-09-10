How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Phoenix Mercury versus the Las Vegas Aces is a game to catch on a Sunday WNBA schedule that includes six thrilling matchups.
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty play the Washington Mystics
The Mystics travel to face the Liberty on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 32-7
- WAS Record: 18-21
- NYL Stats: 89.3 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (third)
- WAS Stats: 80.3 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.3 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -575
- WAS Odds to Win: +430
- Total: 162.5 points
The Indiana Fever take on the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx go on the road to face the Fever on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 12-27
- MIN Record: 19-20
- IND Stats: 80.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (12th)
- MIN Stats: 80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -135
- IND Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 163.5 points
The Atlanta Dream host the Dallas Wings
The Wings travel to face the Dream on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 19-20
- DAL Record: 21-18
- ATL Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- DAL Stats: 87.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.9 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 4.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -122
- DAL Odds to Win: -101
- Total: 171.5 points
The Connecticut Sun take on the Chicago Sky
The Sky travel to face the Sun on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 27-12
- CHI Record: 17-22
- CON Stats: 82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.4 Opp. PPG (first)
- CHI Stats: 81.2 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.2 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.7 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 8.0 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (18.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9.5
- CON Odds to Win: -542
- CHI Odds to Win: +390
- Total: 162.5 points
The Seattle Storm play the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks go on the road to face the Storm on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 11-28
- LAS Record: 16-23
- SEA Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.3 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- LAS Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- LAS Odds to Win: -
- SEA Odds to Win: -
- Total: 139.5 points
The Las Vegas Aces face the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury take to the home court of the Aces on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 33-6
- PHO Record: 9-30
- LVA Stats: 92.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.2 Opp. PPG (second)
- PHO Stats: 76.4 PPG (12th in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -18.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -5128
- PHO Odds to Win: +1570
- Total: 165.5 points
