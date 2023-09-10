Travis d'Arnaud vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis d'Arnaud, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .243 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- d'Arnaud has had a hit in 34 of 60 games this year (56.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (16.7%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- d'Arnaud has had an RBI in 24 games this year (40.0%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 24 of 60 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|33
|.213
|AVG
|.266
|.286
|OBP
|.309
|.447
|SLG
|.438
|10
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|17
|19/10
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ortiz (4-4 with a 4.90 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.90, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
