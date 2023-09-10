Marcell Ozuna vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Marcell Ozuna (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Pirates.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .273 with 23 doubles, 33 home runs and 50 walks.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Ozuna will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer during his last games.
- In 71.2% of his games this season (89 of 125), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (22.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 30 games this season, he has gone deep (24.0%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (37.6%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those contests (17.6%).
- He has scored in 57 of 125 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.292
|AVG
|.252
|.364
|OBP
|.324
|.592
|SLG
|.486
|32
|XBH
|24
|19
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|57/27
|K/BB
|60/23
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 152 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Ortiz (4-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.90 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.90 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.
