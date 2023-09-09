The Week 2 college football slate includes eight games involving schools from the UAC. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Southern Utah Thunderbirds at BYU Cougars 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Kentucky Wildcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network+ Austin Peay Governors at Tennessee Volunteers 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network+ Texas College Steers at Central Arkansas Bears 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Alcorn State Braves at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Abilene Christian Wildcats at Prairie View A&M Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Panther Vision Network North Alabama Lions at Tarleton State Texans 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Montana Grizzlies at Utah Tech Trailblazers 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!