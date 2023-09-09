Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 2 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can catch all seven games involving teams from the Patriot League.

Patriot League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Holy Cross Crusaders at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network Extra Sacred Heart Pioneers at Georgetown Hoyas 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Merrimack Warriors 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 NEC Front Row (Live stream on Fubo) Colgate Raiders at Villanova Wildcats 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 FloSports Lafayette Leopards at Duke Blue Devils 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network Extra Fordham Rams at Buffalo Bulls 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) VMI Keydets at Bucknell Bison 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

