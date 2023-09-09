The UCLA Bruins (1-0) and the San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) square off at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

UCLA is putting up 417 yards per game on offense, which ranks 59th in the FBS. On defense, the Bruins rank 73rd, allowing 345 yards per contest. In terms of points scored San Diego State ranks 70th in the FBS (28 points per game), and it is 69th on the other side of the ball (20.5 points allowed per game).

UCLA vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

UCLA vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

UCLA San Diego State 417 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (14th) 345 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.5 (125th) 153 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.5 (26th) 264 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.5 (120th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (124th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (1st)

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has racked up 143 yards (143 ypg) on 7-of-12 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

TJ Harden has carried the ball 11 times for a team-high 76 yards on the ground.

Carson Steele has carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards (76 per game) while also racking up 20 yards through the air, scoring one time.

J.Michael Sturdivant's leads his squad with 136 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five catches (out of 10 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Kyle Ford has put together a 39-yard season so far, hauling in two passes on three targets.

Logan Loya has hauled in three grabs for 37 yards, an average of 37 yards per game.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has thrown for 251 yards (125.5 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 65.2% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 156 yards (78 ypg) on 18 carries with two touchdowns.

Jaylon Armstead has run for 136 yards across 18 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Mekhi Shaw has collected five receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 74 (37 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times.

Mark Redman has six receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 69 yards (34.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Martin Blake has racked up 40 reciving yards (20 ypg) this season.

