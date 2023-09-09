Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Game – Saturday, September 9
The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) and Miami Hurricanes (1-0) will clash in a matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL)?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 27, Texas A&M 24
- Texas A&M has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- Miami (FL) has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Hurricanes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +135 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 61.5%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Miami (FL) (+3)
- Texas A&M has covered the spread every time so far this season.
- The Aggies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3 points or more.
- Miami (FL) has covered the spread every time so far this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (50.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 90 points per game, 39.5 points more than the point total of 50.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Texas A&M
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.5
|49.5
|Implied Total AVG
|44
|44
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Miami (FL)
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|44.5
|Implied Total AVG
|31
|31
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
